Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Assam's Udalguri district on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 6:12:48 pm IST, with its epicentre at latitude 26.72° North and longitude 92.31° East, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Also Read | ECI Draft Voter List Under SIR: Over 3.68 Crore Names Deleted Across States; Here's How to Check Your Name on eci.gov.in.

In a post on X, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) shared, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 27/12/2025 18:12:48 IST, Lat: 26.72 N, Long: 92.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Udalguri, Assam. For more information, download the BhooKamp App https://riseq.seismo.gov.in/riseq/earthquake."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2004915444868874390

Also Read | Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Unfazed by Recent Controversy, Temple Draws 3 Million Pilgrims, Rakes In Nearly INR 333 Crore.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)