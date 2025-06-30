Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], June 30 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit the Andaman Sea on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 10.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 30, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In a social media post on X, the NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/06/2025 10:09:03 IST, Lat: 9.43 N, Long: 94.17 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1939547078566551750

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on June 25, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the quake occurred at 01.43 am at a depth of 20 km, with its epicentre located at 9.46°N latitude and 94.07°E longitude.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 25/06/2025 01:43:50 IST, Lat: 9.46 N, Long: 94.07 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," National Centre for Seismology wrote on X.

The Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands fall within Seismic Zone V, the highest risk zone in India. The Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt extending up to the Andaman-Nicobar island region is known to be one of the seismically active belts of the world, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)