Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Lucknow and several adjoining districts in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

There were no reports of loss of life, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Cops Get Threat of '26/11-Style' Attacks Ostensibly From Pakistan.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 1.12 am. Its epicentre was in Nepal's Bahraich district at a depth of 82 km.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)