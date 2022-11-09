New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital at late night on Tuesday.

The tremors were felt at around 1.57 am. The epicentre was in Nepal.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Ritcher scale was felt whose epicentre, according to National Center for Seismology, was in Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

