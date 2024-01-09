Imphal, Jan 9 (PTI) Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RC Tiwari met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor Anusiya Uikey on Tuesday.

Lt Gen Tiwari discussed matters pertaining to the state with the chief minister.

"Lt Gen RC Tiwari General Officer Commanding-in-chief, HQ Eastern Command called on me at my Secretariat. Discussed matters pertaining to Manipur. Looking forward to continued collaboration for the well being and security of our state," Singh posted on X.

Lt Gen Tiwari met the governor at the Raj Bhavan.

"They discussed and deliberated on the prevailing law and order situation in the state," an official said.

"The governor congratulated him on assuming the charge of the Eastern Army Command, and further shared her views and suggestions for restoring normalcy in the state," he added.

