Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) has revised the start time for vote counting in the Ludhiana West Assembly by-election to 8:00 am on June 23, instead of the previously scheduled 7:00 am. The Deputy Commissioner was notified of the new timing through an official letter.

The Election Commission's letter to the Deputy Commissioner stated," In this regard is kindly informed that the counting of votes for 64-Ludhiana West Assembly Constituency will be held on 23.06.2025 and shall commence at 8:00 AM instead of 7:00 AM."

In the by-election for Ludhiana West, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Jiwan Gupta, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominated Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. The seat became vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

According to a release from the Election Commission, Bye-polls were held at the ACs of 24-Kadi (SC) and 87-Visavadar in Gujarat, 35-Nilambur in Kerala, 64-Ludhiana West in Punjab and 80-Kaliganj in West Bengal. During these by-elections, polling was held at 1354 Polling Stations (PS) in the five ACs.

The polling began at 7 am on June 19 at the Nilambur seat in Kerala, the Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, and the Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded M Swaraj, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George is a candidate for the Nilambur Assembly constituency.

The bypoll has been necessitated after the resignation of Left Democratic Front independent legislator PV Anvar, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after his acrimonious break-up with the ruling alliance.

On Gujarat's Visavadar constituency, the BJP has fielded Kirit Patel, Congress has nominated Nitin Ranpariya, while AAP has placed its former Gujarat president, Gopal Italia.

In the Kadi seat, the BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda, Congress has nominated former MLA Ramesh Chavda, and AAP has put forward Jagdish Chavda. (ANI)

