New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Election Commission would meet on Saturday to decide whether the ban imposed by it on physical rallies and roadshows to prevent the spread of coronavirus should continue.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Manohar Parrikar’s Son Utpal Parrikar to Quit BJP, Contest Goa Polls as Independent Candidate.

Announcing dates for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the poll panel had announced a ban on physical rallies, road and bike shows, and similar campaigning events till January 15.

On January 15, the Commission extended the ban until January 22.

Also Read | NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Allows Hybrid Mode of Reporting To Allotted Colleges; Get Details Here.

It had, however, granted a relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of maximum 300 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall, or the prescribed limit set by state disaster management authorities can be held.

The poll panel will hold a series of virtual meets on Saturday to seek inputs from the Union Health Ministry, experts, the five poll-bound states and respective state chief electoral officers to arrive at a decision.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)