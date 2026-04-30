India News | ECI Introduces QR-Based ID System for Security at Counting Centres

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a press note announcing the introduction of a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system on ECINET to strengthen security at counting centres and prevent entry of unauthorised persons.

According to the Commission, "to eliminate the possibility of any unauthorised persons from entering counting centres, the Election Commission of India has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card module on ECINET."

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The system will be implemented from the counting scheduled on May 4, 2026, for the General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry, along with bye-elections in seven Assembly Constituencies across five states.

The ECI stated that the system will also be extended to all future general and bye-elections to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

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The Commission said the move is part of over 30 initiatives taken in the past year, including standardised QR code-based identity cards for Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

A three-tier security mechanism has been prescribed for entry at counting centres. At the first and second levels, Photo Identity Cards issued by the Returning Officer (RO) will be checked manually. At the third and innermost security layer near the counting hall, entry will be allowed only after successful QR code scanning, it added.

The QR-based identity cards will be issued to authorised persons, including Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, counting staff, technical personnel, candidates, election agents, counting agents and others permitted by the Commission.

The ECI also said media facilitation arrangements will be made at counting centres. "A Media Centre will be set up near the Counting Halls in each Counting Centre for the facilitation of authorised media persons," it said.

It further clarified that journalists will continue to be allowed entry based on authority letters issued by the Commission as per existing guidelines.

District Election Officers and Returning Officers have been instructed to ensure smooth implementation of the system, including deployment of trained personnel at checkpoints for secure access control.

All election officials have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions to maintain transparency, security and efficiency in the counting process. (ANI)

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