New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday directed all political parties and candidates to get pre-certification for political advertisements from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before release on electronic or social media platforms for the upcoming elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and bye-elections in six states.

According to an ECI press release, under the new directive, no political advertisement shall be released on electronic media -- including television, radio, AV displays at public places, e-papers, bulk SMS/voice messages or on internet-based media and social media platforms without prior clearance from the relevant MCMC.

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Registered political parties with headquarters in a State/UT are required to apply to the State-Level MCMC for certification, while individuals and contesting candidates must submit applications to the District MCMC within specified timelines. An Appellate Committee, headed by the CEO at the State level, has also been constituted to hear appeals against MCMC decisions.

The ECI has also emphasised strict monitoring by MCMCs on suspected paid news cases in the media and directed suitable action where necessary. In addition, candidates are now required to disclose details of their authentic social media accounts in their nomination affidavits, the Commission said.

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Citing Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and directions of the Supreme Court of India, the ECI further stated that political parties must submit comprehensive expenditure statements to the Commission within 75 days of the completion of assembly elections. Such statements must include all campaign expenses on the internet and social media, including payments to internet companies and websites for advertisements, content development and operational costs for maintaining social media accounts.

To ensure robust enforcement of these provisions and to combat misinformation, disinformation and fake news during the election period, a meeting was held on 19 March 2026 with CEOs, State Police Nodal Officers, State IT Nodal Officers from all poll-bound States/UTs and representatives of Social Media Platforms (SMPs). (ANI)

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