Bhubaneswar, Oct 28 (PTI) A day after four FIRs were filed against them for organising Biriyani feast during Tuesday's solar eclipse, a leading rationalist leader was on Friday served a legal notice while another received a threat call for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

While FIRs were filed against retired professor Pratap Rath and science magazine editor Debendra Sutar in different police stations in Cuttack and Puri, almost all religious heads including Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, have come together to express their resentment against the group for organising biriyani feast during the solar eclipse.

Both Rath and Sutar remained unperturbed over the issue and claimed that they have neither hurt religious sentiments of any community nor indulged in any unconstitutional activities. They, however, said observing fast during eclipse was just a "superstition."

"Whatever we have done those were very much in the ambit of the Constitution of India," they said separately.

Meanwhile, an Orissa High Court lawyer Sandipan Mishra on Friday served a legal notice to Rath for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus while debating over whether the people should take food or not during the solar or lunar eclipse. Rath has been asked to reply as to why legal action shouldn't be taken against him.

"If Rath doesn't reply to the notice within seven days of receiving the notice, a case will be filed against him at the High Court under Sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to hurt the religious feelings of any person) of the IPC", Mishra told reporters.

The lawyer also mentioned in the legal notice that Rath while participating in TV debates, has allegedly hurt religious sentiments of Hindus with his objectionable, rather "derogatory statements against the communities."

Meanwhile, another rationalist leader Debendra Sutar, who was asked to tender apology for his acts and remarks on the Sun God, by certain communities, claimed to have received a death threat over telephone on Thursday.

He has lodged a written complaint at Markat Nagar Police Station in Cuttack mentioning the telephone number of the caller and sought protection in view of the threat call.

"An unknown person telephoned me yesterday and threatened to kill me for going against their religion," Sutar said.

Meanwhile, Puri city DSP KK Hariprasad said based on the FIRs against two rationalist leaders, they will be issued notices to appear before the police at Singhadwar police station and record their statement within seven days.

