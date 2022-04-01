New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached assets worth Rs. 5.79 crore of Tanya Sanyal (wife of Satish Kumar) and Enamul Haque under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a case related to cattle smuggling.

Two separate attachment orders had been issued against Tanya Sanyal (wife of Satish Kumar) and Enamul Haque to the tune of Rs 53 lakh and 5.25 crore respectively.

Also Read | Mumbai: Three Escape After Stealing 77 Lakh From ATM in Goregaon, Burning Machine.

"Attached assets include land and mutual funds belonging to Tanya Sanyal. A flat situated in Chittranjan Park, New Delhi having a value of Rs 5.25 crore belonging to Enamul Haque through his company Haque Industries Pvt Limited. The flat was purchased by Enamul Haque from the proceeds of cattle smuggling and this was layered through Dubai and brought back to India in form of remittances," informed the officials.

Enamul Haque was arrested by the ED on February 18 and is currently in judicial custody. With the present attachment, the total attachment, in this case, has reached Rs. 11.67 crore. Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs. 418 crore till now have been identified by the ED.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict May Affect Supply Chains of Semiconductors, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Further investigation is in process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)