New Delhi, August 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 2.21 crore of Wasim Rahaman in a case involving the smuggling of protected wildlife animals.

The attached assets are in the form of land, flat and bank balance, the federal agency stated in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: Roads Connecting Rishikesh, Devprayag, Dehradun Blocked Due to Landslides Following Heavy Rainfall, Connectivity Hit.

ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of a case registered by Wild Life Crime Control Cell (WLC and Data Management Unit, West Bengal under Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Rahaman along with his accomplice was arrested by officials of Wild Life Crime Control Cell on June 1, 2019, for their involvement in the illicit trafficking of protected wildlife.

Also Read | Uthra Murder Case: Live Snake Bites Woman’s Dummy in Police’s Crime Scene Reconstruction Video.

ED carried out a search operation at Rahaman's residential premises in Howrah on March 16 this year and seized incriminating documents.

During the investigation, the ED said it was revealed that Rahaman was actively involved in the smuggling of wildlife animals, which are protected species under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)