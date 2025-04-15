New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday described the ED's chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case as vendetta politics and claimed seizing of assets in the case was a "state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others on charges of money laundering in the case.

"Filing chargesheets against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and some others is nothing but politics of vendetta and intimidation by the prime minister and the home minister gone completely berserk," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Seizing the assets of the National Herald is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law," the Congress leader said.

He asserted the Congress and its leadership would not be silenced and the truth shall prevail.

Special judge Vishal Gogne examined the chargesheet, which was filed on April 9, on the point of cognisance and posted the matter for further proceedings on April 25.

The chargesheet also names Suman Dubey and Congress leader Sam Pitroda as accused.

The chargesheet was filed under sections 3 (money laundering) and 4 (punishment for money laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the ED's special public prosecutor NK Matta.

