New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others in the alleged National Herald case. Congress strongly protested the move, terming it "politically motivated."

Congress said it will hold nationwide protest in front of Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices at the district level in respective states on Wednesday against the BJP-led government.

ED's chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms.

The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne stated that as per the submission of the counsel representing the ED, the predicate offence--recorded under complaint case No. 18/2019--includes charges under Sections 403, 406, and 420, read with Section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and is currently under trial at the Rouse Avenue Courts in New Delhi.

The court observed that under Section 44(1)(c) of the PMLA, the predicate offence must be tried in the same court that has taken cognisance of the money laundering offence under Section 3 of the PMLA. The court further noted that both offences--the predicate offence and the PMLA offence--must be adjudicated in the same jurisdiction.

The National Herald case is being heard in a Delhi court. The complaint was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals.

The Congress said it "strongly condemns draconian actions of the Modi Government--most notably, the arbitrary and unjust seizure of assets belonging to National Herald, and the politically motivated filing of chargesheets against senior party leadership, including Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi".

In a statement, party leader KC Venugopal said that National Herald, founded by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938, played a vital role in the Indian freedom struggle, serving as a powerful voice against British colonial rule. It stood for justice, liberty, and democratic ideals--values that continue to guide the Indian National Congress to this day.

The so called action is not a routine legal procedure.

"It is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law--an egregious misuse of state institutions aimed at silencing the democratic opposition. The ruling regime has crossed all limits in its pursuit of vendetta politics, weaponising investigative agencies to intimidate and harass the leadership of the Congress Party," it said.

The party is widespread anger among the people of India over this blatant abuse of power, and the Congress Party will voice this public outrage through democratic means.

It said the party will organise nationwide protests on Wednesday in front of Enforcement Directorate offices at State Headquarters and Central Government offices at the district level.

"All senior state leaders, MLAs, MPs, office bearers of frontal organisations, and Congress workers will participate in these state-level protests being coordinated by the respective PCCs. These demonstrations will be a powerful expression of our collective resolve to stand against the politics of fear and oppression," the release said.

"This is a decisive moment to stand united--to defend our democracy, uphold constitutional values, and confront tyranny with courage. We reiterate that the Indian National Congress and its leadership will not be silenced by such unlawful actions. We have fought to uphold the soul of India before, and we are prepared to do so again. Our commitment to truth, justice, and constitutional democracy is unwavering. Satyameva Jayate is not merely a slogan--it is our conviction," the party added.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that there is "nothing" in the case in a legal sense.

"This will be contested fully in all aspects... I think the government, by such matters, is only exposing itself and its campaign of political vendetta because there is absolutely nothing in this case in a legal sense," Singhvi said in a video.

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal alleged that law is being "misused" in the country since 2014 and accused the BJP of "trapping" people of Congress.

"Law is being misused since 2014... If this continues, the very base of democracy will be destroyed... Why are they doing chargesheet today?... AGL or the company has not filed any complaint... Their (BJP) intent is to trap the people of Congress and a certain family... send ED for investigation, threaten civil servants in other states... There are a lot of other issues in the country, but they are not talked about... What problem do they have with the Gandhi family?..." Sibal asked.

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that the party will not be scared.

"With the spirit of revenge, the Bharatiya Janata Party tries to trap opposition leaders. But the Congress Party is not going to be scared of this," Singh said.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said Congress should not "play politics" on the issue.

"This is a technical matter. The Congress party should keep in mind that this issue started in 2012, and the Delhi High Court started this case in October 2013 through a PIL. Therefore, there is no basis for the Congress party to do politics on this," Trivedi said.

BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh said ED is working according to the law.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma refuted the allegations of misuse of probe agencies. (ANI)

