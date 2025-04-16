On April 16, Delhi faces a heatwave alert with temperatures possibly touching 42°C, while Mumbai will see clear skies and a high of 33°C. Chennai remains sunny and dry around 36°C, and Bengaluru is expected to be warm and partly sunny. Hyderabad will experience hazy sunshine with temperatures reaching 37°C. Shimla may see partly cloudy skies with chances of thundershowers, and Kolkata is likely to witness cloudy weather with possible afternoon thunderstorms.

