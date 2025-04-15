Murshidabad Violence: 2 Brothers Arrested for Murdering Father-Son Duo During Communal Riots in West Bengal Over Waqf Act

The West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested two brothers for their alleged involvement in the brutal murder of a father-son duo during communal violence in Murshidabad district, a senior officer said.

News PTI| Apr 15, 2025 11:49 PM IST
Murshidabad Violence: 2 Brothers Arrested for Murdering Father-Son Duo During Communal Riots in West Bengal Over Waqf Act
A Few Families Affected by Violence Migrate to Pakur (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Kolkata, April 15: The West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested two brothers for their alleged involvement in the brutal murder of a father-son duo during communal violence in Murshidabad district, a senior officer said. With the fresh arrests, a total of 221 people have been apprehended so far in connection with the recent violence in the Muslim-majority district during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests.

The two accused, identified as Kalu Nadar and Dildar Nadar, were residents of the same Jafrabad area where the father-son duo used to live, he said, adding that a special investigation team has been formed to probe into the murders. Kalu Nadar was arrested from Murarai in Birbhum district, while his brother Dildar was nabbed from near the India-Bangladesh border in Suti in Murshidabad district, the IPS officer said. West Bengal: Several Families Migrate to Jharkhand Following Murshidabad Violence.

"We have collected the CCTV footage from the area and identified several people involved in the incident. Among them, we have arrested two persons," he said. So far, a total of 221 people have been arrested in connection with communal violence in the district, he said. The bodies of the father-son duo, identified as Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das, were found in their house in Jafrabad locality in violence-hit Samserganj with multiple stab wounds. Apart from these two deaths, 21-year-old Ijaz Momin, who sustained bullet wounds during clashes at Sajur More in Suti on Friday, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital the next day. ‘Bina Dande Ke Manenge Nahin’: Yogi Adityanath Tears Into Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence, Questions West Bengal CM's 'Silence' (Watch Video).

Police have also made 1,093 accounts on different social networking sites defunct as a part of their ongoing probe into the violence. "These social networking accounts were found to have been used to spread disinformation, which is why we removed them," the officer said. Around 18 police personnel were injured in the clashes that broke out in several areas of Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Following the clashes, prohibitory orders were imposed and internet services were suspended, while police promised strictest action against those behind the riots.

Currency Price Change

