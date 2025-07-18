New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint or chargesheet against former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat, his wife Deepti Rawat and three others in connection with a money laundering probe, the agency said on Friday.

The chargesheet was filed before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Court in Dehradun, naming Birendra Singh Kandari, Laxmi Rana and Poorna Devi Memorial Trust in the case, among others, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Kandari is a close associate of Harak Singh Rawat.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) filed at Sahaspur in Uttarakhand's Dehradun under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that "Deepti Rawat and Laxmi Singh Rana managed to register the lands in their name as a result of a conspiracy hatched by Kandari, Harak Singh Rawat, Sushila Rani and other persons."

ED investigation revealed that despite the clear order of the court, Sushila Rani, in a "conspiracy with other persons, registered two power of attorneys of lands situated at Sahaspur Dehradun."

Furthermore, these lands were sold by the power of attorney holder, Kandari, to Deepti Rawat and Laxmi Singh Rana for an amount that was significantly below the prevailing circle rates in that area. The lands purchased by Deepti Rawat are now part of Doon Institute of Medical Science (runs under Poorna Devi Memorial Trust), which is controlled by the family and friends of Harak Singh Rawat," said the ED in a statement.

Earlier this year, in January, the ED had issued a provisional attachment order, attaching approximately 101 Bigha of land worth Rs 6.56 crore (the current market value is more than Rs 70 crore), which includes two pieces of land in Dehradun in the instant matter. (ANI)

