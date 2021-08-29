Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that his party colleague and Maharashtra minister Anil Parab has received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Also Read | IIFT MBA 2022 Entrance Exam Date Released; Registration Process To Begin From September 1, Examination On December 5.

He said the notice was served by the agency "as expected" and the party would fight it legally.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Farmers in Punjab Block Roads, Burn Effigies of Haryana Govt Over Lathicharge on Karnal Peasants.

In a tweet, Raut said, "Well done. As soon as the Jan Ashirwad Yatra concluded, Anil Parab has been served ED notice as expected. The central government has begun its work. The epicenter of the earthquake was Ratnagiri. Parab is the district guardian minister. Understand the chronology. Will fight legal battle legally. Jai Maharashtra."

Recently, Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane was arrested from Ratnagiri for his comment that he would have slapped Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane, a bete noire of Sena and Thackeray, had made the remark during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

BJP has been targeting Parab, who is the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state over his "disproportionate assets" and his alleged role in the arrest of Rane.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)