Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 21 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Ranchi-based businessman Vishnu Agrawal in connection with a land scam case in which Jharkhand cadre (IAS) Chhavi Ranjan has been arrested, ED sources said on Wednesday.

Ranjan was arrested on May 6 by the investigation agency in a case related to illegally grabbing and selling land.

Following his arrest, the Jharkhand government suspended Ranjan from his position as Director of the Social Welfare Department, Jharkhand. So far, seven accused persons have been arrested in the land scam case of the ED. They were produced in court and sentenced to judicial custody.

According to the ED, there is a nexus operating in this case that had allegedly sold multiple plots by forging documents. Even the rightful owners are unaware that their plots have been sold, ED sources said.

In this connection, the ED had also conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, including his residence in Ranchi. According to sources the IAS officer, while serving as the deputy commissioner of Ranchi and allegedly used the Kolkata registry office for forgery in the alleged land scam case.

These scams were allegedly done during the tenure of Ranjan as the deputy commissioner of Ranchi. (ANI)

