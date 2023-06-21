Lucknow, June 21: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will recruit 52,699 constables, the process for which will begin within the next couple of months. This will be one of its biggest-ever recruitment drive.

The state will recruit 41,811 constables for the civil police wing, 8,540 for the provincial armed constabulary (PAC) along with 1,007 firemen and 1,341 constables for Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF). According to a senior officer, 1.75 lakh cops have been recruited on different ranks by UPPRPB since Yogi Adityanath took over as chief minister in 2017. Terror Threat in Uttar Pradesh: UP Police to Further Tighten Security at Ram Janmabhoomi and Other Religious Destinations, Bomb Disposal Squad Deployed.

At least, 46 defunct PAC units were restored and resources were arranged for its efficient working. Senior officers said that by July 15, a notification will be published for the same. UPPRPB is searching for an agency to conduct the exam. Written test will be conducted by the year-end.

In 2022, UP Police had selected 9,534 candidates as police sub-inspectors, of which 1,477 were engineering graduates. This was the first time when so many candidates from technical background were selected in police force.

Significantly, 125 selected candidates were BCA degree holders while 43 had done BBA. The state police had also added 1,805 women sub-inspectors, which was a historic achievement in terms of women empowerment as well as women's safety. UP Police Officer Thrashes Shopkeeper Video: 'Drunk' Policeman Fights With Sweet Shop Owner When Asked to Make Payment in Kanpur, Suspended.

Another senior officer said that before the Yogi government, the earlier governments used to recruit 1,000 or 1,500 cops on different ranks. The UP government is now gearing up to fill 2,386 vacant posts in the intelligence department and equip it with state-of-the-art technology. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave his consent to a proposal in this regard during a recent review meeting.

