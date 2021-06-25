Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur, in connection with an alleged money laundering case, said an official on Friday.

This comes a day after the ED, probing an alleged corruption case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, recorded the statement of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raju Bhujbal on Thursday, said an official.

The ED on May 11 registered a case of money laundering against Deshmukh.

Taking a dig at Deshmukh, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that in few days he will be in jail.

"ED raided Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Vasooli Minister Anil Deshmukh residence. I am sure in few days he will be in Jail. Another VASOOLI Minister Anil Parab will follow Anil Deshmukh," tweeted Kirit Somaiya.

Somaiya further alleged that Deshmukh has parked scam money in his family companies, adding that "Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP leader) was in jail for three years for a similar kind of scam."

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Singh had alleged corruption charges against Deshmukh in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Singh, in his letter to Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Earlier in April, the CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed based on section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B).During the searches, the CBI recovered incriminating documents and digital devices, sources confirmed.

Deshmukh resigned from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to initiate an enquiry based on Singh's allegations.

On May 4, Deshmukh had moved the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of the CBI FIR against him. The Court adjourned the petition and refused to give any interim protection to Deshmukh from any coercive action by the CBI.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. (ANI)

