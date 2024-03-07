Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Samajwadi Party's jailed MLA Irfan Solanki in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

According to the officials, the premises of Solanki's brother, Arshad, was also raided.

Irfan Solanki has been lodged in jail for the past year after a woman accused him of attempting to encroach upon a plot.

So far, 17 cases have been filed against Solanki.

The MLA is also booked under several cases including plot disputes, arson, air travel with a fake Aadhaar card, and giving fake Indian citizenship to Bangladeshi citizens.

Earlier, Solanki had filed an application to cast a vote in the recently concluded the Rajya Sabha elections. However, the court had dismissed his application. (ANI)

