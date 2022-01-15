New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached flats and plots of land worth Rs 410 crore of Maharashtra-based Omkar Group and Viiking Group in a money-laundering case.

These properties include flats worth Rs 300 crore of Omkar Group in Tower C of sale building namely Omkar 1973 based in Mumbai's Worli and an open land situated at Viram in Pune worth Rs 80 crore of Viiking Group belonging to Sachin Joshi.

ED launched the investigation on the basis of an FIR filed by City Chowk Police Station, Aurangabad.

ED had conducted a search last year on January 25 and January 27 and had arrested Babulal Varma, Managing Director of ORDPL, Kamal Kishore, and its Chairman. Sachin Joshi was arrested later on.

The ED had, earlier, filed a prosecution complaint on March 26 last year before the Session Court, Bombay.

ED, during the investigation, found that loan amount Rs 410 crore was fraudulently acquired by Surana Developers Wadala, LLP, a sister concern of ORDPL through falsely increased slum dwellers numbers and FSI.

"Out of Rs 410 crore, an amount of Rs 330 crore was laundered into the sale building of Omkar Group and an amount of Rs 80 crore approximately was laundered through Sachin Joshi and his Viiking Group of companies under the guise of services and investment," the ED said. (ANI)

