New Delhi, January 15: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest the state Assembly polls from Gorakhpur and Sirathu constituency, respectively.

Cabinet Minister and BJP's state election in charge Dharmendra Pradhan and party national general secretary announced the first list of candidates for the polls at the party headquraters in the national capital on Saturday. Pradhan announced the candidates' names for 57 of the 58 seats going to polls in the first phase and 48 of the 55 seats in the second phase. Yogi Adityanath to Contest From Gorakhpur City Seat, Confirms BJP.

He said the in the party's Parliamentary board meeting held under the chairmanship of party national President J.P. Nadda and presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decision to field Adityanath from Gorakhpur and Maurya from Sirathu was taken. Both the leaders are members of the state Legislative Council.

The saffron party announced the candidature of Adityanath and Maurya as per their strategy to field veteran party leaders in the polls.

