Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, addressing the valedictory session of the three-day "EduSkills HR Summit 2025" in Shimla on Friday as the Chief Guest, said education and skills must go hand in hand for the progress of society.

The summit drew the participation of academic leaders, including Vice Chancellors, Principals, and Directors, as well as over 100 HR professionals and corporate leaders.

"Education drives skills, and skills enhance the value of education. Only by combining both can society progress. When society advances, the nation advances," the Governor remarked.

Highlighting the power of ideas in shaping the future, he said artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a vital role in the evolving landscape. "We are at a juncture where the old foundation and the new construction meet. AI is a part of this new construction, and its use must be exercised with caution," he observed.

Congratulating EduSkills Foundation for organising the summit, Shukla described it as a significant step towards nation-building. He emphasised that in an era of rapidly changing technologies and global competition, the true wealth of a nation lies in the knowledge, skills, and creativity of its youth.

"More than 65 per cent of India's population is young. To turn this demographic dividend into real strength, we must ensure our students are not only educated but also skilled and employable. Skill development is not an option anymore; it is a necessity. It is the foundation on which the future of our youth, the growth of our industries, and the prosperity of our nation rest," he said.

The Governor emphasised that empowering youth with knowledge, skills, and confidence is the most effective way to strengthen the nation. He lauded EduSkills Foundation for building a strong bridge between education and employment by collaborating with academic institutions, global technology leaders, and policymakers.

He also appreciated initiatives such as digital internships, Centres of Excellence, and modern training programmes through which EduSkills is empowering lakhs of students across the country.

On the occasion, Prof. K.K. Aggarwal, Chairperson of the South Asian University, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and Dr. Raghav Prasad Dash, Advisor at AICTE and Joint Secretary at Rajya Sabha Secretariat, also shared their perspectives.

Earlier, Dr Shubhajit Jagdev, Founder and CEO of EduSkills Foundation, welcomed the Governor and briefed him about the activities and initiatives of EduSkills. (ANI)

