Goa, September 19: Goa Police on Wednesday arrested Delhi-based YouTuber and content creator Akshay Vashisht after he uploaded a video falsely claiming that the Manohar International Airport at Mopa was “haunted.” Vashisht, who runs popular YouTube channels Akshay Vashisht Horror and Akshay Vashisht Horror Show, was picked up from his home in Dwarka, Delhi, and brought to Goa for questioning.

Indian Express quoted Police as saying that Vashisht had recently uploaded a video titled “Goa ka Haunted Airport” in which he alleged supernatural activity at the state’s second international airport. According to investigators, the clip contained “false, malicious, and superstitious claims” capable of creating fear and alarm among the public. Officials also said the content appeared designed to promote his channels and attract more viewers. Goa Shocker: Students Paraded in Underwear During Competition Called ‘3rd Degree’ at Varsity Fest; Human Rights Panel Issues Notice to VC.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rahul Gupta confirmed that Vashisht was arrested following an FIR registered on September 15 by Goa Police’s Social Media Monitoring Cell. He was booked under Section 353(2) (statements through public mischief) read with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. Goa Tourist Harassed by 'Taxi Mafias': Man Alleges Harassment by Local Cab Drivers Outside MOPA Airport for Booking Rental Car, Says 'They Snatched Car Key' (Watch Video).

During the arrest, police seized his mobile phone, laptop, and camera equipment. “He was brought to Mopa Airport Police Station for further investigation and placed under arrest this evening,” officials said.

In a late-night 11:11 PM ruling, Judicial Magistrate Shabnam Nagvekar granted bail to YouTuber Akshay Vashisht, criticising police for violating due process by skipping mandatory prior notice. Represented by Advocates Ankur Kumar and Meghna Nimbekar, he was released amid investigations.

The Manohar International Airport, inaugurated in 2022 and operational since 2023, functions round the clock and handles both domestic and international flights. Police clarified that no such paranormal activities exist at the airport and warned that spreading baseless rumours for online popularity would invite strict action.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

