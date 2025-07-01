Gorakhpur, Jul 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday underscored the transformative power of education, calling it the most effective means of empowerment, as she inaugurated key facilities at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University here.

The event marked the inauguration of the university's academic block, auditorium, Panchakarma Centre, and the foundation laying of a new girls' hostel during the second day of the president's visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Murmu said, "Education is the strongest medium of empowerment. The establishment of a new girls' hostel by the university is a major step towards promoting higher education for women. I deeply appreciate this initiative as a valuable contribution to women's empowerment."

She recounted her own experience from more than five decades ago, when she had to travel nearly 300 km from her village in Odisha to the state capital, Bhubaneswar, to pursue further education -- an uncommon journey for a girl in her village at the time.

Murmu said she was pleased to inaugurate the new academic facilities and hoped they would encourage students and faculty alike to pursue learning with greater dedication.

She also lauded the newly inaugurated Panchakarma Centre, noting the effectiveness of the traditional Ayurvedic therapy in treating complex ailments. "I believe many people will benefit from this new facility," she said.

Hailing the university's efforts in extending higher education opportunities in eastern Uttar Pradesh, she commended Gorakhnath Peeth and Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad for their dedication to national and cultural values.

She noted that this is the first private university in the region contributing to higher education, aligning with the philanthropic spirit promoted by the National Education Policy 2020.

