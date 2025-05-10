Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, emphasised that education must go beyond marks to instil moral values, cultural ethos, and a 'Nation First' spirit. Speaking at the Teachers' Gratitude Ceremony at City Montessori School (CMS), he stated, "The true aim of education is character-building--to lead a life that serves the nation and inspires society, and not just chasing grades."

He stressed that only by aligning education with values and national ideals can we build the foundation of a developed India -- a nation where every citizen is safe, prosperous, and self-reliant.

He highlighted that in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), education and educators play a pivotal role in shaping a generation that is not only academically proficient but also morally grounded.

CM Yogi also felicitated ICSE and ISC Board toppers of classes 10 and 12, along with JEE Main toppers on the occasion. Teachers were also honoured at the event.

The Chief Minister recalled the humble beginnings of CMS, founded nearly 70 years ago by Dr Jagdish Gandhi and Dr Bharti Gandhi. Despite limited means as students at Lucknow University, they envisioned quality education for the city--a dream that today serves thousands of students at CMS.

He pointed out that not every student will make it to the merit list, but they can still achieve distinction in fields like sports, arts, and public service. He also highlighted India's ancient Vedic traditions, citing the verse "Mata Bhumi: Putro'ham Prithivya:" (The Earth is my mother, I am her son) and linked it with the CMS motto 'Jai Jagat'.

Prime Minister Modi reiterates this same sentiment through the mantra of 'Nation First', he remarked. CM Yogi urged that all citizens should work with this spirit in every aspect of life.

Referring to PM Modi's remarks, the CM said that 'Nation First' should be everyone's core mantra, not just for political leaders, soldiers, or civil servants, but for teachers as well. Expressing concern over the misuse of social media, he noted that when youth lack a sense of devotion to the nation, anti-national ideologies begin to take root. Hence, teachers bear the responsibility of not only educating but also sowing seeds of patriotism and ethics in their students.

He praised CMS for its active participation in national celebrations like Independence Day and Republic Day, noting that the energy of its students during tableau performances reflects the enduring spirit and dedication of Dr Bharti Gandhi, whose commitment remains inspiring even today.

The Chief Minister also lauded the students' theatrical presentation of "Adi Yogi", calling such cultural performances essential for connecting children with their history, traditions, and values. He described the performance as a reflection of India's cultural identity, moving toward the grand celebration of the Mahakumbh.

"Our mythological tales are not just entertainment," he said, "but a source of life lessons and values. Such initiatives are crucial to connecting today's generation with their roots."

The event was also attended by CMS founder Dr. Bharti Gandhi, CMS manager Prof. Geeta Gandhi, CMS President Dr. Roger Kingdom, Treasurer Vinay Gandhi, former DGP Vikram Singh, and Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, among others. (ANI)

