New Delhi, April 10: Major Indian IT and global technology services firms have reportedly acted in response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and high security alerts in India. As per reports, the companies have advised employees to work from home (WFH) and suspended non-essential travel to ensure their safety.

Infosys, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Deloitte, and KPMG have reportedly issued advisories advising their employees in high-alert regions of India to take necessary precautions. As per a report of Money Control, Indian IT and global technology services firms have advised their employees to WFH on May 9 and have restricted domestic and international travel for the time being due to the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. Walkie-Talkie Sale Banned: Amid India-Pakistan Tension, Government Bans Online Sales of Wireless Communication Devices Without Required Information Disclosure.

IT companies such as Deloitte, KPMG, EY, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra have issued advisory notes to ensure the safety of their staff. The WFH recommendations primarily apply to employees located in the Delhi-NCR area and other northern regions of India, which are reportedly under high alert amid ongoing attacks. Tech Mahindra, according to a note accessed by Moneycontrol, has instructed employees not to comment on the ongoing situation either on social media or in customer interactions. However, the note did not mention any WFH instructions.

Infosys, which follows a policy of requiring employees to work from the office for at least 10 days a month or three days a week, has reportedly allowed flexibility, allowing employees to opt out of office work. Additionally, lights are switched off across office locations after 7 PM as part of safety measures.

HCLTech, in response to the situation, has reportedly announced a WFH policy for Friday, May 9, for all its offices in Chandigarh, Gurugram, and Noida. Reports indicate that Deloitte India has urged its employees to postpone any non-essential travel for domestic and international. The company has also set up an all-India command centre hotline to provide support to its staff.

KPMG India has reportedly advised its staff in Gurgaon, Delhi, Noida, and Jaipur to remain caution and provided them the option to work from office (WFO), home, or client locations, based on discussions with their respective business managers. As per reports, spokesperson for the firm stated, “Our offices will however remain open to support critical business needs.” ‘Operation Sindoor’: Responded in Measured Fashion to Continued Pakistani Provocations, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Watch Video).

EY India has reportedly directed employees in Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad offices to work from home on May 9, with the option for staff at other locations to do the same. An internal memo, seen by Moneycontrol, indicated that the situation will continue to be monitored, and further updates will be provided over the weekend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2025 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).