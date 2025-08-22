Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 22 (ANI): Uttarkashi district administration has said that the work to restore the damaged Gangotri National Highway in Songad is going at a war footing level.

Authorities are actively working to restore normalcy and make these crucial highways operational.

Earlier, on Wednesday, two people died after debris fell from a mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area of Uttarkashi, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

CM Dhami shared a post on X, saying, "The extremely sad news has been received of the death of two people in an incident of debris falling from the mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area (Uttarkashi)."

"I pray to God that the souls of the departed find a place at His divine feet and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" the post further read.

Meanwhile, multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Police, Revenue, Health, Food Supply, and Public Works Department (PWD), are working to open the recently formed lake in the Harsil area as soon as possible.

Heavy rains and debris have blocked the flow of the Yamuna River, leading to the formation of this lake at Syanchatti in Barkot tehsil. The water has now reached the residential area, adding more problems to the existing ones.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya arrived at the spot and is doing an on-site inspection. He assured the local people that there is no need to panic, as the administration is taking all necessary safety measures. Additionally, all concerned agencies are on the spot, working to open the lake formed by the debris.

Instructions have been given to take all necessary steps to open the lake as soon as the situation becomes favourable, the information department informed.

Drone surveillance is being used to monitor the situation closely, and efforts are underway to open the blockage and restore normal flow as soon as conditions permit.

Rescue and relief works are underway in Uttarkashi following the devastating cloudburst in Dharali and Harsil. Efforts are being made on a war footing to enhance the rescue operation and arrangements, under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (ANI)

