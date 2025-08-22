Is India’s First Public Transport Ropeway Really Coming to Varanasi? Fact Check Reveals the Truth

Varanasi, August 22: A claim circulating online and in sections of the media states that Varanasi is set to become the first Indian city to introduce ropeway services in its public transportation system. The reports mention that the project covers a length of 3.75 km and has been built at a cost of INR 807 crore.

When checked against available details, the claim holds substance but needs context. After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, there was an initial push for a metro rail project in Varanasi. “Metro man” E. Sreedharan even visited the city with a technical team. However, geographical and structural challenges prevented the metro project from materialising within the city’s congested inner zones. Instead, authorities have advanced a ropeway as an alternative for urban transport in densely packed areas, while a metro project is now being considered for the city’s outer regions.

According to officials, a trial run of the country's first urban ropeway began earlier this month in Varanasi. Project director Pooja Mishra of National Highway Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) confirmed that the three-month trial is underway on a nearly 3-km stretch between Cantt and Rathyatra, with full operations targeted for August 2025. The ropeway will eventually cover 3.75 km, connecting Banaras Cantt Railway Station with Godowlia Chowk.

The infrastructure is largely ready—three stations (Cantt, Vidyapeeth, and Rathyatra) have been built, equipped with lifts, escalators, ramps, restrooms, and retail space. Around 150 gondolas, each carrying 10 passengers, will run at 1.5–2 minute intervals for 16 hours daily, cutting travel time from 45–50 minutes to just 15 minutes. The fare structure has not yet been finalised, though officials promise affordability.

The claim that Varanasi is set to become India’s first city with a public transport ropeway is true, though it comes after the earlier metro plan failed to take off in the inner city.

