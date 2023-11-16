Bhaderwah/Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) A fire broke out in Bhaderwah belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, gutting eight buildings, officials said.

There was no casualty in the blaze that broke out in Chinnote locality of Bhaderwah at 4.45 am due to a short circuit.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies in Five Assembly Segments on November 17.

"Five fire fighting machines were immediately pressed into service to douse the fire. Fire has been brought under control", Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom told PTI.

He said eight structures were gutted in the fire but there is no loss of life in the incident. The structures damaged in the fire included residential houses, a guest house and a food joint, officials said.PTI COR AB AB

Also Read | Telangana: Income Tax Department Conducts Raids At Premises of Miryalaguda BRS MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)