Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): Eight people were killed after a vehicle carrying 13 passengers met with an accident near the Suni bridge in Muwani town of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rekha Yadav confirmed the incident and stated that a rescue operation is currently underway.

"Eight people died after a vehicle carrying 13 people crashed near the Suni bridge in Muwani town. The police officials have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway," SP Yadav said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister has directed the district administration and relief and rescue teams to expedite the rescue operation. He has asked to ensure that proper and free medical facilities are provided to the injured on time, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

