Raigarh, May 19 (PTI) A 78-year-old retired teacher and his 76-year-old wife, who was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, were found dead inside their home in Raigarh city of Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said.

Their bodies were discovered by neighbours who have been complaining of foul smell emanating from the residence of Gopal Nagayach and his wife Saraswati.

Also Read | Donald Trump Didn't Broker 'Understanding', EAM S Jaishankar's Words on 'Operation Sindoor' Twisted, Govt Tells MPs (Watch Videos).

The deceased were residents of Kaserpada under the Chakradhar Nagar police station limits.

Their son Umakant works with a private firm in Kolkata while his married sisters live at different places, police said.

Also Read | 'India Not Dharamshala To Accommodate Refugees From All Over the World', Says Supreme Court.

Umakant had requested his friends to check on his parents as his father was not responding to his phone calls for the last two days.

When neighbours of the Nagayachs entered their house, they found the elderly man lying dead on the floor while Sarswati's body was found on a bed, police said.

Prima facie, the elderly man had a fatal fall while his wife, who was an Alzheimer's patient, died of natural causes, a police official said.

Preliminary investigation ruled out any foul play.

A case has been lodged, and a further probe is underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)