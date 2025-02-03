Jajpur (Odisha), Feb 3 (PTI) The bodies of an elderly couple have been recovered from their house at a village in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Bijaya Rout (60) and his wife Padmini (55).

Also Read | Purnea Suicide: Scolded by Father for Not Focusing on Studies, 12-Year-Boy Hangs Self in Bihar.

Though the exact reason behind their death is yet to be known, it is suspected the couple might have died by suicide, a police officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation was started, he said.

Also Read | Buxar Road Accident: 12 Devotees Injured After Pickup Van Crashes Into Electric Pole in Bihar.

“We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are awaiting the report. The reason behind their death can be ascertained after we get the report,” the officer said.

As per the police complaint, the couple's only son who works in a private firm in Bhubaneswar could not contact his parents over the phone, following which he asked a friend to visit them.

His friend reached the house and spotted the bodies of the couple hanging in a room, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)