India News | Elderly Woman Drags Cot with 120-year-old Bedridden Mother to Withdraw Pension from Bank

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 07:36 AM IST
Nuapada (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a woman was seen taking her 120-year-old mother to the bank in Naupada district of Odisha to withdraw the latter's pension after the bank allegedly demanded physical verification of the account holder.

The centenarian identified as Labhe Baghel was dragged by her 70-year-old daughter on a cot all the way to the bank. The incident, reported from Baragan village under Khariar block of Nuapada district, occurred on Wednesday.

"I strongly condemn this inhuman act. I request the government to immediately investigate the matter," said Raju Dholkia, MLA Nuapada district.

According to inputs, the elderly woman had sent her daughter, Gunja Dei (70), to the bank to withdraw Rs 1,500 from her pension account. The bank official, however, refused to release the pension money and demanded physical verification of the account holder at the bank premises.

Gunja Dei, who is a senior citizen herself, was left with no other option but to drag her bedridden mother to the bank.

As soon as Gunja Dei along with her mother reached the bank, the official, seeing the condition of both the women released the pension money.

After a video capturing the incident went viral, local MLA from Khariar, Adhiraj Panigrahi, slammed the bank officials and demand strict action against them. Regional Manager of Utkal Gramya Bank on Sunday reached Bargaon with local MLA Panigrahi and inquired into the matter.

"Bank officials had been bothering the old lady for the last three months. The official flouted all laws and this act is against basic human rights. People should get their rights. I condemn this act and people responsible behind this should be removed from their post. These acts can be seen across various districts in Odisha," said Panigrahi.

Chief Secretary of Odisha has written to regional managers of all government, private, scheduled banks and RRBs, asking them to provide door-to-door service to elderly citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

