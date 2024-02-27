Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): A 74-year-old woman was looted in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday night, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Ved Nagar locality under the jurisdiction of Nanakheda police station in the district when the elderly woman was returning from a temple located near her house in the district.

"A 74-year-old woman went to a Hanuman temple located near her house on Monday night. During this, a car was parked there before she reached there and it seems that they were known to the lady and aware about her routine. When the woman was returning from the temple, a person stepped out of the car and forcibly made her sit in the car," SP Pradeep Sharma told ANI.

They took the woman around 4-5 kilometres away from the spot. In the meantime, they also took the chain and earrings from the woman, left her out of the car on the roadside and escaped, the SP said.

He further added that seeing the woman alone on the roadside, a dial 100 passing from there stopped, contacted her family members and dropped her safely at home.

"So far, we have received some clues from the woman and from the CCTV footage. Crime team, cyber team and forensic team are investigating the matter and soon the accused will be nabbed," he added. (ANI)

