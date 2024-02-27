New Delhi, February 27: The Enforcement Directorate has once again issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case. The sources said that Kejriwal has been asked to appear before ED on March 4. The eighth summons from the financial probe agency comes a day after Kejriwal on Monday skipped the seventh summons. Last week, ED had once again issued the seventh summons to appear before the financial probe agency on Monday. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Skips Seventh ED Summons, Says He Will Appear Before Agency if Court Says So (Watch Video)

Earlier, on February 19, Kejriwal skipped the ED’s sixth summons in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. The ED on January 31, had issued summons to Kejriwal, and he was told to appear before it on February 2. That was the fifth summons issued to the AAP Convenor. The financial probe agency's complaint alleged that Kejriwal intentionally did not want to obey the summons and kept on giving “lame excuses.” Arvind Kejriwal Apologises in Supreme Court for Retweeting YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s Video, Says ‘Made a Mistake’

"If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would set a wrong example for the common man,” the agency said. On Monday, the AAP sources had said that the chief minister will not go to ED as the matter is in court, the next hearing in court is on March 16. “Instead of sending summons every day, ED should await the court's decision. We won't leave the INDIA bloc,” said the sources

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).