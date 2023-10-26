New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his speech during the Chhattisgarh poll campaign in Kawardha.

The Election Commission in the show-cause notice mentioned that certain parts of Himanta Biswa Sarma's speech on October 18 have been found to be "prima facia violative".

The EC has asked Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma to be present before 5pm on October 30, 2023.

"You are hereby called upon to show cause by 17:00 hrs of 30th October 2023, (Monday) as to why appropriate action of violation on Model code of conduct should not be taken against you.", the notice read.

The notice further mentioned that in case of the absence of the BJP leader, the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision.

The Election Commission show-cause notice comes a day after Congress leaders made a complaint to the Election Commission accusing the Assam CM Himanat Biswa Sarma of violating the model code of conduct in his speech during Chhattisgarh campaigning.

Himanta Biswa Sarma while campaigning in Kawardha, made a statement which stirred a row.

"When one Akbar arrives in a particular location, he brings along a hundred Akbars. Therefore, it is crucial to remove him swiftly or else the sanctity of Mata Kaushalya's land will be compromised", he said addressing an election rally.

This comes as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its fourth and final list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, fielding party leader Rajesh Agarwal from Ambikapur constituency against state Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. (ANI)

