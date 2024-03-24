New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): At a Holi Utsav programme in the national capital on Sunday, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that workers have to visit every booth and fight at the booth level to achieve the target of winning 400 seats in the parliamentary polls.

Addressing party workers on this occasion, Smriti Irani said, "Wherever there is PM Modi, a win is confirmed. To work for the organization and society is the identity of every BJP worker. It is the responsibility of every worker to visit the booth and to associate every vote with the 'Modi ki Guarantee' to achieve the target of 400 seats in the parliamentary polls. The election has to be fought at the booth level. The percentage of votes in favour of BJP should increase in every booth compared to the previous Lok Sabha polls."

She further said that the Supreme Court has observed that those who came to power in AAP used liquor companies to make policies.

"Policies were made by liquor companies, which had never happened in the past. The Supreme Court has itself said that former deputy CM Manish Sisodia is involved in Rs 338 crores liquor policy scam. When Arvind Kejriwal was presented in court, it is on record that he was involved in funding the elections for an amount of Rs 45 crore. Kejriwal had demanded for Rs 100 crores to use it in elections. BJP Karyakartas have to ensure that AAP workers don't try to use unfair means in booths," she added.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present on the occasion.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the party. (ANI)

