Patna, April 18: After the INDIA bloc gave Tejashwi Yadav the responsibility of leading its coordination committee in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has said that he was the 'undisputed Chief Ministerial face' of the Grand Alliance. “The way the sun rises in the east and it is a universal truth, similarly Tejashwi Yadav is the CM face of the INDIA bloc -- it is a universal truth,” Manoj Jha said while interacting with the media persons in Patna on Friday.

He pointed out that during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav was the CM face and led RJD to become the single largest party with 75 seats. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Discusses Seat-Sharing Plans With Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi; Says ‘Alliance Talks With Congress Strategic’ (Watch Video).

“His 17-month tenure as Deputy Chief Minister in the Grand Alliance coalition government has been praised within party ranks for performance and visibility. He had given jobs to the youths of Bihar and many other welfare schemes. He has drawn a long line which is extremely hard for the ruling parties to match, and hence they are trying to create confusion on the CM's face of the Grand Alliance,” Jha said.

At a joint press conference held after a high-level INDIA bloc meeting at the RJD office in Patna, alliance leaders, including representatives from Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPI(M), and VIP, unanimously backed Tejashwi's leadership. ‘Will Fight Bihar Assembly Elections 2025’, Announces Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh.

Mritunjay Tiwari, RJD spokesperson, dismissed doubts over the CM's face: “The people of Bihar -- 14 crore of them -- have great faith in Tejashwi Yadav.” When asked about Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru’s cautious remarks on the CM's face, Tiwari clarified: “There is unity and clarity in the Mahagathbandhan and that was pointed out by Krishna Allavaru in the joint press meet on Thursday, so where is the confusion on the CM's face. Tejashwi Yadav is leading the INDIA bloc’s coordination in Bihar.”

This unanimous endorsement is expected to boost the morale of the Grand Alliance as it gears up to take on the NDA in a highly charged electoral contest later this year.

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav being unanimously chosen as Chairman of the Coordination Committee for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, state Rural Work Department Minister and JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary downplayed the development.

“We are not concerned with what’s happening in the Mahagathbandhan. They are rejected people. Our focus is on the NDA, our achievements, and what we will take to the people,” said Choudhary.

