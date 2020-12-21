Sambalpur, December 21: An elephant was killed after being hit by the Puri-Surat Express Train (02827) on Monday at around 2 am between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations. Sanjeev Kumar, District Forest Officer, Sambalpur, Odisha said that an inquiry has been initiated in this matter.

As per East Coast Railway, the train departed from Hatibari at 7.24 am on Sunday at a speed of 50 kmph as elephant caution had already been imposed. However, an elephant entangled with the engine at around 2:04 am of Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway. Puri-Surat Express Train Derails After Hitting Elephant Between Hatibari and Maneswar Railway Stations in Odisha.

Due to the accident, all wheels of the engine front trolley derailed on the spot.

All 22 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are back at Hatibari Station and the train will run very soon after the derailment of the affected engine.

