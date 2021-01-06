Mathura (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) An injured elephant rescued from Jharkhand was rehabilitated at the Elephant Conservation and Care Center in Farah area here, the organisation said on Wednesday.

Ilayaraja, Director, Health, Elephant Conservation and Care Center said a mahout was caught red-handed by a forest officer while taking an injured 40-year-old female tusker in Jharkhand's Dhanbad to a rural area in the eastern state with illegal papers for commercial activities.

Vimal Lakra, the DFO in Dhanbad, along with a team of expert mahouts and veterinarians decided to send the elephant to the centre in Mathura for its recovery, said Kartik Satya Narain, founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, which runs the centre.

When the jumbo landed in the centre on January 5, the 40-year-old elephant found it difficult to walk as its feet were injured. In one of the tusker's feet, wounds with nails, pieces of glass shards and stone cutting into the body were seen, he said.

“The elephant has been given the name 'Amma' and is being given extra care with treatment by a team of expert veterinarians at the centre," he added. PTICORR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)