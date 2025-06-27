Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the "Samman Program for Democracy Fighters on completion of 50 years of Emergency" organised at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Dehradun.

CM Dhami said that the period of Emergency will always be marked as a black chapter in Indian democratic history.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Demand for Digital Voter List of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and Vidhan Sabha Polls Legally Untenable, Say Experts.

Paying tribute to the democracy fighters, CM Dhami said, "Today we are getting the privilege of honouring the great heroes who protected democracy. The period of Emergency will always be marked as a black chapter in Indian democratic history. This decision, as always, was the result of the dogmatism and dictatorial attitude of a family that considered the country as its fiefdom."

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav was also present on this occasion.

Also Read | Will You Lose Your EPFO Pension From August If You Don't Submit a New Form by July 28? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Reports Going Viral.

CM Dhami honoured 10 democracy fighters, including Narendra Kumar Mittal, Ranjit Singh Juyal.

Welcoming Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav on his arrival in Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that with the cooperation of the Central Government, the forest-related matters of the state are being resolved promptly. Uttarakhand is getting all possible cooperation and help from the Central Government on priority.

The Chief Minister said that during the Emergency, the Indian Parliament was held hostage, censorship was imposed on the freedom of the press and the dignity of the judiciary was shredded, and the fundamental rights of crores of countrymen were trampled upon.

"In those dark days of the Emergency, the then government, intoxicated with power, ruthlessly suppressed all opposition leaders, hundreds of journalists and every voice that was being raised to protect democracy. The entire country was turned into an open prison by crushing freedom of expression," CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami said, "Salute to the protectors of democracy, who made the dungeons of the prison their austerity ground and did not let the lamp of democracy be extinguished. At that time, innumerable democracy fighters like Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, revered Nanaji Deshmukh, revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee, respected LK Advani, George Fernandes and Chandrashekhar ji worked to give direction to the movement against the decision of the dictatorial government to impose the Emergency. Even while being confined in the four walls of the prison, these leaders worked to awaken the consciousness of democracy among the youth."

"At that time, respected Atal ji worked to inspire the youth through many poems. Many social-cultural organisations, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Jan Sangh, also launched a movement to revive democracy with all their might against the oppression of the dictatorial government. This movement also received full support from the students of universities and colleges across the country, and gradually this movement turned into a nationwide people's revolution," he further said.

The Chief Minister said that many such sons were born on the holy land of Uttarakhand, who played a leading role in that people's revolution by showing indomitable courage to protect democracy.

"Shri Chandra Singh Rathore ji of Bageshwar, while being a teacher, worked to awaken faith in democracy among the students, for which he had to face many tortures, even had to lose his job, which he could get back after 32 years of struggle. Govind Ram Dhingra of Pauri was also forcibly put in jail for being associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. There are hundreds of such examples in every district of Uttarakhand who had made their significant contribution to restore democracy," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was playing a leading role in the fight for democracy by staying underground during the Emergency.

"This is the reason why he started celebrating 25 June as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" to make the coming generations aware of the contribution of democracy fighters and the dark chapter of the Emergency. The respected Prime Minister had also written a book named "Sangharshama Gujarat" in 1978, mentioning the events of the Emergency. Just yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah also released a new book "The Emergency Diaries" written by the Prime Minister on his struggle during the Emergency. I am confident that through this book and Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, the new generation of India will also be able to know how the Constitution was trampled upon during the Emergency and the soul of democracy was crushed ruthlessly," he said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, state government is working with full determination to honour the freedom fighters. "Various exhibitions are also being organised across the state to make our young generation aware about this great movement against the Emergency," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)