Srinagar, May 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday urged the Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat employees not to get misled by false information as the government was not considering their disengagement.

A joint delegation of J&K Rehbar-e-Khel Teacher's Association and All J&K Rehbar-e-Janglat Employees Association on Sunday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Improve All Schools in Haryana if AAP Wins Civic Polls.

He said the members of the delegation shared their fear of disengagement with the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of their demands pertaining to the regularisation of their services, salary enhancement, etc.

Sinha assured the delegates that all their concerns will be addressed appropriately, and directed the Principal Secretary GAD to address their concerns on priority.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead in Punjab’s Mansa.

He said that Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat employees should not get misled by the false information doing rounds in the media.

“The government is not considering disengagement of Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat employees,” the Lt Governor said.

Employees had held protests last week over an order by the government to re-advertise the posts they hold, under fear that they will be relieved of their services with fresh recruitment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)