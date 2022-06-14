Srinagar, Jun 14 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight took place in the Mishipora area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

Also Read | Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Sport 64MP Triple Rear Camera Setup.

The exchange of fire was going on, he said, adding there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)