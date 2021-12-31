Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 31 (ANI): One CoBRA personnel has been injured in the gunfight which is underway between the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) CoBRA special operations unit and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

According to the CRPF Inspector-general (IG) D Prakash, the injured jawan has been evacuated by chopper.

"Our troops holding are the ground," he added.

More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

