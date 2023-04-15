Chennai, Apr 15 (PTI) DMK President and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday interacted with his party constituency observers with just a year to go for the conduct of general elections.

During his brief interaction which was held virtually, Stalin exhorted the cadres to focus on crossing the two crore membership and formation of booth committees in a bid to strengthen his party at the grass root level.

Also Read | Satya Pal Malik Interview: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Targets Centre Over Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor's Claims on Pulwama Attack.

"Shared two significant points -- on party membership and setting up of booth committees with constituency observers. I encouraged them to achieve the two crore membership soon," he said on Twitter.

Parliamentary elections are slated to be held in 2024.

Also Read | Supreme Court Accepts Apology of Advocate Whose Name in Order of Proceedings Was Recorded As 'Mr. Put Mine', Says 'The Error Caused Embarrassment'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)