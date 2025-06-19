Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami Thursday urged the Centre to immediately take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of gurdwaras and the sacred 'saroops' (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib in Iran and Israel in light of the escalating conflict between the two countries.

In a statement here, Dhami emphasized that Guru Granth Sahib holds the highest reverence for the Sikh community, and ensuring their respect and protection is of utmost importance to the community.

"Due to the current volatile conditions in Iran and Israel, it is the responsibility of governments to ensure the safety of gurdwaras and the sacred 'saroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib present there," said Dhami.

He further stated that the government of India must use its diplomatic relations and international platforms to engage with the governments of Iran and Israel to ensure that no harm comes to the gurdwaras or the 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib, and that their sanctity is fully preserved.

Dhami also appealed to the Sikhs residing in Iran and Israel to remain in contact with local authorities to help ensure the protection of the gurdwaras and the sacred 'saroops'.

The SGPC, the apex gurdwara body, is closely monitoring the situation and expects the Centre to act promptly and sensitively on this critical issue, he said.

