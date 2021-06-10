Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asked the state police to ensure impartiality and transparency in its investigations to make a mark as the top police force in the country.

He also lauded the work done by the police during the first and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gehlot was speaking at a virtual meeting to review the law and order situation in the state.

The chief minister said the government has taken several important policy decisions to check crime and improve the law and order situation in the state.

He said the state government's decisions for strengthening and modernising the police department along with the construction of reception rooms at police stations for hearing complaints and the mandatory registration of FIRs have been appreciated across the country.

Gehlot asked police officials to ensure impartiality and transparency in investigations and to adopt a professional approach to make a mark as the top police force in the country.

The police should work to provide justice to the weaker sections of society including the elderly, women, children, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities, he said.

Director General of Police M L Lather said the police take pro-active action against all kinds of mafia under the Excise Act, the Arms Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He said strict action is also taken against police personnel if they are found involved in any criminal case.

